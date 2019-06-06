Mike Kory, environmental technology instructor at Camosun College, stands near the storm drain from where some unknown substance flowed into Douglas Creek, killing about a dozen chum Salmon. (Wolf Depner/News Staff).

Students witness Saanich creek spill that kills a dozen fish

Camosun college students and their instructor were taking samples when spill happened

It was the sort of hands-on lesson Mike Kory did not anticipate.

The environmental technology instructor at Camosun College was taking water samples with a handful of students at Douglas Creek around lunch time on Friday, May 24 when they could see suds bubbling up in the water near a storm drain emptying into the creek just underneath Ash Road bridge.

RELATED: Saanich investigating oil spill near Mount Douglas

A strong, tear-inducing odor also started to fill the air and dead salmon chum soon started to float up. Earlier, Kory had spoken to his students about how much the creek had improved, but now events were making a mockery of all the work that had gone into restoring the creek. Ultimately, Kory and his students counted a dozen dead fish, likely having suffocated.

“The students were out of their minds,” he said. “They couldn’t believe it was happening.”

RELATED: Spill into Saanich’s Colquitz River could kill future salmon runs

Kory said the spill lasted for some 20 minutes, and left a deep mark on the minds of this students, whom he called “budding environmentalists” with some calling the District of Saanich to find out what happened. Cory also made some calls, but so far it is unclear who drained what into the river to kill off the fish.

Kory speculates that it was chlorine or bromine, chemicals used to clean pools and hot tubs, that spilled into the creek, with the proviso that he cannot be sure. Whatever entered the water, however, must have been highly concentrated, said Kory, who estimates multiple gallons of the harmful substance flowed into the creek.

READ ALSO: Six years into Douglas Creek’s five-year salmon restoration

When Kory and the students observed the spill, they did not take samples of water, as they instead focused their efforts on moving fish to another part of the creek to save them. Kory said it is not clear whether they survived.

Events such as this spill threaten to undermine the thousands of hours of volunteer work worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid work that went into restoring the creek as a salmon-bearing stream, said Kory, who wonders how many comparable incidents have already happened without anyone having noticed them.

RELATED: Salmon release at Douglas Creek a success

This said, he hopes that drawing attention to this incident will spark somebody’s memory.

“It was such a shame,” he said.

The Saanich News has reached out to the District for comment, and will update this story accordingly.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
City considers shifting plans at Topaz Park to install turf field at Vic High
Next story
Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Just Posted

Government grants and donations allow Mustard Seed to purchase food distribution centre

The facility at 808 Viewfield Rd. processes 1.2 million lbs of donated produce every year

Sentencing adjourned for second time in first case of carfentanil trafficking in Victoria

Horst Francisco Schirmer is charged with five counts of trafficking

Victoria residents demonstrate to demand protection of B.C. old growth

Demonstrations start at noon at three Greater Victoria sites

City considers shifting plans at Topaz Park to install turf field at Vic High

Splitting design costs for two separate fields would save time and money, staff say

Students witness Saanich creek spill that kills a dozen fish

Camosun college students and their instructor were taking samples when spill happened

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Masked gunman robs Qualicum Beach store

June 5 robbery the second this week in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

Most Read