The study looked at 11 areas of policy implementation areas to assess how well provinces and territories reduced harm (File photo)

Study finds B.C.’s regulation of alcohol is second-best in the country but still far from great

Study finds regulation of alcohol in B.C. to be poor but still second best

University of Victoria researchers examining risk mitigation in provincial and territorial alcohol regulations have given B.C. a failing grade. Yet earning the D-minus is enough to put the province in second place, behind Ontario, for its harm minimization policies in the country.

The study, published by UVic’s Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research, based its grades on policies to “reduce the harms and economic costs from alcohol use.”

ALSO READ: More government liquor stores may sell cold beer and wine

When compared to the “gold standard best practice” in alcohol policies, B.C. scored poorly, earning Fs in nearly half the categories identified, including pricing and taxation. The institute recommends the province raise the price of alcohol annually to keep in line with inflation and to prohibit discounts on pitchers based on volume.

Other policy recommendations include raising the minimum legal drinking age, developing screening and referral guidelines for healthcare settings (both in person and online) and mandatory pre-screening of all alcohol ads. Another suggestion asks to get rid of “ferment-on-premise outlets” which it says encourages bulk sales of inexpensive alcohol.”

ALSO READ: Liquor review finds issues with B.C. wholesale monopoly

“There are serious risks to our public health and safety from the new tendency to treat alcohol as an ordinary commodity like milk or orange juice,” said the project lead and CISUR director Dr. Tim Stockwell in a release.

Ontario had the best score with a solid D grade, although signs for the province may be pointing downward. “From the view of health and safety, the ugliest developments can be found in Ontario, where minimum prices have been slashed and free alcohol in casinos can now be publicly advertised, among several other backward steps.”

ALSO READ: B.C. gets another taste of liquor reform

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Indian Army photos discovers footprints they say belong to Yeti

Just Posted

Indian Army photos discovers footprints they say belong to Yeti

Photos reignite debate: Could monsters in traditional folklore stories be real?

One juror dismissed from Andrew Berry double murder trial

Court hears testimony from Oak Bay firefighter on scene

Special Report: Greater Victoria ambulance crews run off their feet with overdose calls

More resources, programs helping but not the end all solution

Victoria man angered after Wild ARC euthanizes squirrel

Shelby Gondor raised an infant squirrel and felt forced to turn him in

The Last Bridesmaid’ uses Sooke as a backdrop

Hallmark film uses local crew for production

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

‘Besieged’ B.C. farmland needs protection from oil and gas sector: report

Agriculture Ministry released final report that makes 32 recommendations

Cowichan’s first wildfire of the season extinguished near Lake Cowichan

Authorities hoping for wet spring

Man who robbed three Nanaimo banks gets eight years in jail

Daniel William James Harlow robbed TD Canada Trust in Nanaimo on Feb. 17, 2018

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Vancouver Island MPs fight for coastal fishery

Gord Johns says if the federal government can find billions of dollars… Continue reading

Update: BC Ferries boat goes to high bid of $210,000

Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June

Most Read