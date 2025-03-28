Study finds pit houses in B.C.'s Chilcotin ‘older than the pyramids’

Cultural heritage study began immediately after Chilcotin Landslide to prevent loss of historical data

Archaeological evidence collected in the first phase of a cultural heritage study suggests the historical presence of the Secwépemc in the Chilcotin was larger than once thought.

Conducted by Williams Lake First Nation, Esk’etemc and Inlailawatash LP, the study is an urgent response to the Chilcotin Landslide to collect and preserve historical data at risk of being lost forever.

“Every site we identify, every piece of history we document, is a step toward reclaiming and preserving our story,” said Whitney Spearing, WLFN’s Director of Natural Resources, in a March 18 press release sent to Black Press by the nation.

A total of 70 archaeological sites were identified in the first phase, 31 of which the study notes are pre-contact Secwépemc villages and seven of which contain sacred use features. Forty-nine per cent of the sites were affected by recent natural events including the Chilcotin Landslide and the 2017 wildfires.

The study was launched immediately after the landslide broke on the last day of July 2024. Sites of interest, from Hanceville to the mouth of the Chilcotin River (Pesxenmétkwe) were identified using GIS modelling, LiDAR scans and visual assessments, and fieldwork was conducted from August 15 to November 29.

Facing significant damage are Tecwilúps, Nexelp and Kwomesken’s Village, three out of four main Secwépemc villages documented as once situated along Kwellk̓ém̓t (or Tsenqlews, also known as Farwell Canyon).

Some sites identified by this first phase of the study have never before been formally documented.

“We always knew there were more than just the four main village sites referenced in Teit’s work,” said Spearing. The Teit she speaks of was a prominent ethnographer in the late 19 and early 20th centuries whose work catalogues Secwépemc sites.

The historical record identifies the presence of Secwépemc communities in the canyon, collectively known as Ste’tlemc, as a dominant trading force within the Secwépemc Nation. The press release said the study’s archaeological evidence confirms the presence of Ste’tlemc for over 4,000 years.

“These pit houses are older than the pyramids...It’s astonishing to think that so much of this history remained hidden until now,” said Spearing, who was impressed with the size and number of villages which the study found.

“These findings not only reshape our understanding of the past but also reaffirm the deep and enduring connection of Secwépemc people to this land.”

These communities were devastated by smallpox in the 1860s, and in 1963 some Esk’etemc houses in the area were burned down. The few survivors of smallpox outbreaks were forced to flee their communities and settle in smaller neighbouring Secwépemc villages such as Esk’etemc and Stswecem'c Xget'tem.

“This work is about more than archaeology,” said WLFN Chief Willie Sellars.

“It’s about honouring the stories of our Elders, protecting the places that hold the spirit of our people and ensuring that future generations can walk these lands with the same understanding and connection."

Moving on to phase two of the study, the next step is to collect more research out in the field, assess the damage done to the cultural sites and develop plans to recover, preserve and protect the sites from the wearing of time and the potential impact of future natural disasters.

“Williams Lake First Nation is committed to working in the spirit of unity and respect to safeguard these cultural sites and strengthen our relationships with all those who share in the responsibility of caring for this land,” said Sellars.

The second phase of this study aims to involve the broader Secwépemc Nation as well other First Nation communities and stakeholders in further work to help sites recover and respond to future natural disasters.

“Secwépemc people have lived alongside the Tŝilhqot'in for hundreds of years, each with deep connections to the land,” notes the release. “Williams Lake First Nation remains committed to fostering respectful dialogue and collaboration as we move forward together.”

The Tŝilhqot'in National Government declined making comments in response to WLFN’s release.