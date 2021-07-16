(Vancouver Police Department)

(Vancouver Police Department)

Stun grenade deployed in Vancouver takedown of suspect allegedly seen holding rifle

Const. Tania Visintin said the man arrested wasn’t an active shooter

A man was arrested Friday morning on a busy Vancouver street after police received reports of the suspect holding what appeared to be a rifle.

Officers were called to Main Street and East 1st Avenue at around 9:30 a.m., confirmed Const. Tania Visintin.

“This wasn’t an active shooter,” Visintin said. “After gathering more police resources, officers deployed a ‘flash bang,’ which is a distraction technique.”

Witnesses near the scene saw the dramatic takedown, which involved more than a dozen officers.

Passerby Richard Wittstock said he was “shocked” to see the sidewalk explosion and a team of police apprehend the suspect.

No one was harmed prior to or during the arrest, said Visintin.

As it turns out, authorities determined the suspect had been carrying an airsoft rifle, a replica firearm.

Police are continuing to investigate.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

gunsVancouverVancouver Police

Previous story
Return of cruise ships will buoy Greater Victoria businesses
Next story
VIDEO: Unique Malahat SkyWalk wows opening day visitors

Just Posted

Value Nature podcast producers Chantal MacDonald, left, and Lauren Ball stop for a selfie at Fairy Creek while gathering material for their third episode, which will discuss current old-growth logging protests. (Courtesy of Lauren Ball/Bateman Foundation)
Bateman Foundation podcast taps listeners into Greater Victoria environmental awareness

Saanich Commonwealth Place has seen many Olympians through their doors and Canada’s Artistic Swimming team will be hosted there from July 17-25 by Victoria Synchro. (Natation Artistique Canada Artistic Swimming/Facebook)
Saanich Commonwealth Place hosting Canada’s artistic swim team for pre-Games camp

The July 15 announcement that cruise ships will be allowed back in Canadian waters this fall was a welcome relief to Greater Victoria business associations. (Black Press Media file photo)
Return of cruise ships will buoy Greater Victoria businesses

Victoria police arrested a man Friday morning after they found him inside a van that was reported stolen on Thursday. VicPD (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after Victoria police find him in stolen van