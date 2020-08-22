An employee at the Chatters Salon at the Westshore Town Centre on Jacklin Road has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo via Google Maps)

Stylist at West Shore hair salon tests positive for COVID-19

Chatters Salon says exposure risk low due to PPE policies, location to remain open

An employee at a Langford hair salon has tested positive for COVID-19 and the company says it has been advised the exposure risk is low.

On Friday (Aug. 21) evening, the Chatters Salon Victoria West Shore made a Facebook post to address rumours that a staff member had tested positive for coronavirus on Aug. 21.

In the social media post made just before 6:30 p.m., the company confirmed that one stylist at the Westshore Town Centre location has COVID-19. According to the company, the employee’s last day at work was Aug. 17 and customers who may have come into contact with the virus have been alerted by health authorities.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 case confirmed at downtown Victoria 7-Eleven

Chatters Salon Victoria West Shore said that the health authority has advised that the risk of exposure is low due to the company’s policy regarding personal protective equipment and has given the hair salon approval to remain open.

In response to a commenter who asked about sanitizing of high-touch surfaces in the salon, the company said that “a thorough cleaning has been done and will continue to be done daily.”

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusHairWest Shore

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria’s adored living statue ‘Plasterman’ dies

Just Posted

Follow Oak Bay prof for all-dressed, gong show list of Canadianisms

Linguistic researcher shares etymology of Canadian terms

Sidney seaweed company grills up plans to grow and sell its own food products

Cascadia Seaweed hopes to reach international markets

Free program helps Greater Victoria homeowners save money on climate-friendly upgrades

Bring it Home 4 the Climate offers education on retrofits, energy efficiency, rebates and more

Stylist at West Shore hair salon tests positive for COVID-19

Chatters Salon says exposure risk low due to PPE policies, location to remain open

WATCH: Documentary profiling Beacon Hill Resident aims to connect homeless with broader society

Founder of The Existence Project hopes film envokes empathy, understanding in viewers

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

$215,891.50 Lotto 6/49 win gives Alert Bay woman goosebumps

Harse plans to go whale watching with a friend to celebrate.

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Most Read