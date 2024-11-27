Submachine guns, psilocybin chocolate seized in B.C. drug bust

Investigation started at a North Surrey business in September

Police in Surrey are trumpeting another drug bust, this one involving the seizure of three submachine guns, three shotguns, 700 pounds of dried cannabis, $145,000 cash, psilocybin chocolate bars and more.

Surrey RCMP Drug Unit dismantled what's described as "a large illicit cannabis distribution group" following an investigation that began at a North Surrey shipping business in September.

Weeks later, the drug unit intercepted a second shipment at the same site, leading to the search of a home on Stevens Drive in West Vancouver.

A 29-year-old man was arrested there, according to a Surrey RCMP news release, and investigators seized cash, guns, ammunition, 1,000-plus bars of psilocybin chocolate ("magic mushrooms") and large bags filled with cannabis. The Oct. 10 search was done with the assistance of Surrey Gang Enforcement Team.

"Illegal cannabis is not tested or quality-controlled and may contain harmful levels of contaminants," warned Surrey RCMP Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha, media relations officer.

"Targeting offenders involved in the illegal drug trade in our community continues to be a top priority for the Surrey RCMP Drug Unit."

The investigation is ongoing.




