Subsidies for 156-unit apartment in Belmont Residences with rent-to-own credit options meets Langford council approval

Crossing condos planned for later this year as part of Belmont’s community masterplan

Langford Mayor Stew Young (centre) is joined by (from left) Scott Morrissey, Paul Woodward, Marcela Corzo, Bill Fox and David Wong, representatives from the Ledcor Group in breaking ground on the Belmont Residences project. (File photo)

Langford council Monday approved subsidizing $5,000 to developers Ledcor per rent-to-own deal made with residents of Crossing at Belmont.

The two-building, 156-unit condo is set for completion later this year at Belmont Residences.

ALSO READ: Belmont Market project takes shape

Qualified renters can apply for 25 per cent of the monthly rent to go toward the purchase of a future home or condo at Belmont Residences East. The loyalty credit can lower the overall purchase value of the future home by up to 5 per cent.

“I am excited that the City is able to support the creation of a Rent-to-Own Affordable Home Ownership program in Langford,” said Langford Mayor Stewart Young in a statement.

ALSO READ: Housing providers given financial help by Colwood

“This first of its kind initiative on Vancouver Island will help hard working residents use a portion of their rent towards the purchase of their own home at a future date.”

The city is considering this a test run for more subsidies as part of its affordable housing initiative.

ALSO READ: Langford council faces few opponents

The Crossing at Belmont units will be available for rent in the fall of 2019, with Belmont Residences West completing in Spring 2020, and Belmont Residences East completing in Spring of 2022, according to a release from the developers.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter