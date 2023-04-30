Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Sudanese nationals in Canada can extend their stay for free: minister

The government stopped air evacuations of Canadians from Sudan

The federal government says as of Sunday, Sudanese nationals can extend their stay in Canada as violence escalates in their home country.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced Saturday morning that effective April 30, Sudanese nationals in Canada can apply to extend their stay or change their status as a visitor, student or temporary worker for free.

The minister says this includes free open work permits so people can support themselves while in Canada.

The government stopped air evacuations of Canadians from Sudan on Saturday as safety conditions deteriorated after evacuating approximately 375 people.

The Sudanese capital of Khartoum has become the front line of a conflict between the country’s military commander and a powerful paramilitary group.

The government says it’s also waiving the requirement to hold a passport or travel document for approval of a permanent resident visa to come to Canada, as some applicants outside Canada may not have access to their Sudanese travel documents.

The Canadian Press

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Deadly heat waves threaten older people as summer nears in the U.S.

Just Posted

Artist Tanya Bub and Breanne Beckette, senior manager of Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre, celebrate more than $10,000 raised through Bub’s sculpture show to support the BC SPCA site in Metchosin. (Courtesy Tanya Bub)
Driftwood wildlife raises more than $10K to help the real deal in Metchosin

Leave a Legacy Month marks a time for donors to consider options for legacy giving and what matters to them. (Image supplied by Victoria Foundation)
‘Everyone has been touched by somebody else’s generosity’: May marks Leave a Legacy Month

A photo of Lance Caven from the early days of his firefighting career. (Courtesy City of Langford)
VIDEO: Assistant Fire Chief Lance Caven honoured in Langford

John Hillman takes the final 13 laps of his 103-lap fundraiser walking around his Oak Bay courtyard to raise cash for Save the Children in 2022. This year, at 104, he’ll make 104 laps starting May 1 at 10:30 a.m. in the Carlton House courtyard. (Black Press Media file photo)
At 104, Oak Bay veteran embarks on annual 10-day walking fundraiser