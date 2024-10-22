Sudden election poll closures disturb Vancouver Island voters

Coun. Tanille Johnston posted about poll cancellations and shortened hours on Election Day

This past weekend, a Campbell River municipal councillor is raising questions about voter suppression in the B.C. provincial election.

The polling station for the provincial election at Cape Mudge Village was reported cancelled without even a day's notice, and the Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw poll was shortened from 12 hours to four.

"Was horrific to see Elections BC cancel the polling station in Cape Mudge Village and cut the Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw poll from 12hrs to 4hrs with not even days notice for the change," posted Campbell River Coun. Miranda Tanille Johnston on her Facebook page.

In addition to being a Campbell River councillor, Johnston is a candidate for the NDP in the next federal election for the North Island-Powell River riding.

Elections BC did not respond to the Campbell River Mirror before press time.