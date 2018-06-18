Suman, mom of Reena Virk, has died

Community activist Suman Virk, the mother of Reena Virk, has died in what media reports are calling a tragic accident over the weekend.

Suman’s daughter Reena was 14 when she was murdered by a group of teens under the Craigflower Bridge on Nov. 14, 1997.

The family is asking for privacy at this time.

Reena’s death resonated with people internationally and in the aftermath, Suman and her husband Manjit became community activisits in bullying awareness. Manjit and Suman dedicated themselves to several causes and across the province, the Virk name has been affiliated with anti-violence and anti-bullying.

Ten years after the murder of Reena, Manjit recounted it in a book Reena: A Father’s Story, with Suman’s support. It told of Reena’s upbringing and also included just how cruel the final moments of Reena’s life were.

On Nov. 14 of 2017, dozens of community members stood in the rain and wind for a sobering hour of tribute and rememberance to Reena at the place of her death, Kosapsom Park.

It was there that Virk, then 14, was kicked, punched, and eventually drowned in the Gorge Waterway below the old Craigflower Bridge on the night of Nov. 14, 1997. It shocked the nation when it was announced she was murdered by a group of classmates and friends (known as the Shoreline Six which included Kelly Ellard and Warren Glowatski), the oldest of which was 16. The details were gruesome and the conspiring of the teens to keep the murder a secret from authorities and parents for nearly a week caught international attention.

Suman was ill at the time and unable to attend.

Manjit spoke that day, saying “We know there will be times when these things will happen but let’s look at our own family situations. What our kids learn in the family stays with them. Reena was protected, she was raised with love and kindness [and] she was trusting. When she went to school she had a hard time, people bullied her, people thought she was different [and] she was very puzzled. Why would people pick on her. We always told her, this is part of life, people have different values, they’ll mistreat you, be kind to them, talk to teachers, talk to us.”

Her death life did not go in vain, Manjit said last year, pointing to the many anti-bully programs and awareness now in place.

Of the Shoreline Six who were named (others were protected under the youth offerenders act), Glowatski attempted to reconcile his life and his actions, connecting with Suman and Manjit. Ellard was refused parole multiple times and accused of not taking responsibility but has since been released on parole.

