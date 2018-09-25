Summer is over: Victoria removes flower baskets from city streets

The City spends $200,000 every year on its 80-year tradition

Flower baskets are being removed from Victoria street lamps, another sign of the changing season. (Nicole Crescenzi/News staff)

The City of Victoria has officially marked the end of the summer season.

City crew members were seen last week removing the colourful flower baskets from city lamp posts to prepare for the autumn chill.

More than 1,300 baskets were prepared over a month-long period in April, consisting of collections of 25 different plants including lobelia sapphire, petunia carpet rose, gaura Belleza white, geranium calliope scarlet fire, petunia madness white, tagetes golden gem, lobelia fountain blue, tagetes lemon gem and dichondra falls.

After being installed in the downtown core every June, crews water each basket daily with more than six litres of water. There are different baskets available for sunny and shady areas.

After being taken down, baskets will be dismantled and the flowers will be composted. In the next coming weeks, seasonal winter lights will be installed for the holiday season.

Every year the flower baskets cost the city $200,000 from start to finish, including preparation, hanging, watering, maintenance, removal and composting.

The baskets were first installed along city streets in 1937, and have since become a recognized trait of Victoria.

