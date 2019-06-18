A BC Transit bus driving on Victoria’s new bus lanes on Douglas Street. (Black Press Media file photo)

Summer transit route increases hit Greater Victoria hotspots starting July 1

Canada Day routes operate on Sunday-level service with select late-night service

All of Greater Victoria’s best summer destinations will be easier to get to starting July 1 when service changes for select routes in the Victoria Regional Transit System come into effect.

BC Transit aims to match service with demand, the service change provides expanded service to popular summer destinations for residents and visitors.

READ ALSO: Construction of southbound bus lane running through Saanich to start this week

Those changes include expanded service on route 53 Langford Exchange/Colwood Exchange to Thetis Lake; expanded service to Butchart Gardens on routes 75 Royal Oak/Downtown/Saanichton and 81 Swartz Bay/Butchart Gardens; and more weekend service for 70 Swartz Bay/Downtown on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The changes should accommodate the usual increase in ridership during the summer months in the Victoria Regional Transit System.

Routes serving schools and post-secondary institutions will also undergo their usual seasonal schedule adjustments with lower ridership levels typical of the summer. Regular service resumes in the fall.

On Canada Day, routes operate on Sunday-level service along with late-night service on select routes.

For more information visit BCTransit.com.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
MPs hear retired B.C. nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors
Next story
Ginger Goodwin’s Cumberland cemetery grave desecrated

Just Posted

Convicted drug trafficker asks Victoria courtroom for chance to ‘turn this around’

Horst Schirmer sentenced for convictions on five counts of possession related to trafficking

Pipeline protestors plan march as Trudeau gives Trans Mountain the go-ahead,

20 kilometre march to protest the pipeline starts in Victoria, ends on Saanich Peninsula

Union Club of B.C. votes in its first female president

16-year member Grace Van den Brink previously served as vice president

$11 million overdraw for McKenzie Interchange construction

The project has been delayed multiple times and is now estimating a budget of $96 million

Alzheimer Society calls for helpline volunteers in Greater Victoria

Charity is in ‘urgent need’ as calls on the rise

VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the government’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?

The federal government announced Tuesday its approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline… Continue reading

Man to be sentenced for sexual abuse of young girl in Nanaimo

Stephen Mark Castleden also sentenced for child pornography-related charges

MPs hear retired B.C. nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

VIDEO: Firefighters stop blaze from spreading after BMW crashes at Saratoga Speedway

Victoria-based businessmen were ‘corner training’ on Father’s Day when incident took place

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

Most Read