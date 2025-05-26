Summerland maple producer secures largest order

Product will be distributed to casino properties in British Columbia

A Summerland maple syrup producer has secured its largest single order to date.

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment reached out to Maple Roch in Summerland to create a special project, providing Gateway’s guests with a Canada-themed bottle of maple syrup as part of this year’s Canada Day celebrations.

More than 4,000 bottles of maple syrup will be delivered to 11 of Gateway’s properties in British Columbia.

“We are thrilled about this opportunity,” said Mirjana Komljenovic, sales manager at Maple Roch. “This is our largest single order and I just knew our team could fulfill it. Maple Roch is Canada’s best organic, single-forest maple syrup and this partnership has opened a world of opportunity for us.”

“At Gateway, we are intentional with our partnerships. We choose Canadian products and local services whenever we can,” said Kathryn Neal, director of marketing for Gateway.

“Our Canada Day festivities celebrate our Canadian neighbours and beautiful country. Teaming up with Maple Roch felt like the most natural fit.”

Maple Roch, on Victoria Road North in Summerland, began in 2012 and produces a variety of maple products. The business operates a tasting room and production facility in downtown Summerland.

Maple Roch is B.C.'s largest maple syrup producer.

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment has more than 7,000 employees in more than 31 locations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.