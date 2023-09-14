Summerland youth takes responsibility for racial slur on school sign

Slur was posted on sign at Summerland Secondary School overnight Sept. 9 to 10

A recent racial slur posted on the sign at Summerland Secondary School is the responsibility of a young individual, according to police.

On Sept. 14, a youth voluntarily stopped at the Summerland RCMP detachment to take responsibility for the act.

The vandalism incident occurred on Sept. 10, when a racial slur was posted on a movable letter sign, at the school. The slur was seen later that morning and was quickly removed.

The youth said the intent was to play a prank and they had not intended it to be perceived as a hate crime or to cause harm to the community, stated RCMP.

“We appreciate the youth coming forward and acknowledging the mistake. The youth was remorseful, and understood the gravity of his actions,” said Cpl. Sean Hall of the Summerland RCMP detachment. “It’s important for our community to remember the value of open dialogue, understanding, and education in these situations.”

Following a thorough investigation and considering the circumstances, no charges will be sought in relation to this incident.

The Summerland RCMP went on to explain it encourages community members to continue to foster an environment of acceptance, understanding and respect.

The slur on the school sign has not been the only expression of hate in Summerland in recent times. A similar slur was spray-painted on the wall of the high school and at the school’s tennis courts in June. Then at some point between July 1 to 2, a Pride flag was torn down from a church. In late August, a Pride crosswalk on Main Street was defaced and a racial slur was painted on the crosswalk.

