Sun streak day 4, high of 16 C for Thursday

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 16 C. (Matteus O’Connor/Victoria News Staff)

Day four of the sun streak is here Victoria!

According to Environment Canada Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 16 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 6 C.

READ ALSO: Special Report: Hidden demographic served by West Shore clinic

Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 7 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 18 C and an overnight low of 7 C.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Victoria’s weekly speakeasy offers prohibition era fun

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 18 C and an overnight low of 8 C.