Sun streak day 4, high of 16 C for Thursday

Day four of the sun streak is here Victoria!
According to Environment Canada Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 16 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 6 C.
Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 7 C.
Saturday will be sunny with a high of 18 C and an overnight low of 7 C.
Sunday will be sunny with a high of 18 C and an overnight low of 8 C.
