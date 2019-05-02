Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 16 C. (Matteus O’Connor/Victoria News Staff)

Sun streak day 4, high of 16 C for Thursday

Plus your weekend forecast

Day four of the sun streak is here Victoria!

According to Environment Canada Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 16 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 6 C.

Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 7 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 18 C and an overnight low of 7 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 18 C and an overnight low of 8 C.


