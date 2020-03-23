Sunday fire causes extensive damage to Central Saanich home

This was the scene Sunday evening as firefighting crews from Central Saanich, North Saanich and Sidney battled a house fire on Skyline Crescent in Central Saanich. (Central Saanich Fire/Twitter)

The three fire departments on the Saanich Peninsula worked with each other to put out a fire that caused what officials describe as “extensive” damage to a Central Saanich home Sunday

The fire did not injure anyone but caused extensive damage to a home on Skyline Crescent in the Saanichton area of Central Saanich. According to unconfirmed social media posts, a woman and two children were living in the home and were able to make it out of the house. It is not clear yet what caused the fire.

The Peninsula News Review has reached out to Central Saanich Fire for comment and will update this story once more information is available.

Central Saanich Fire on scene of a residential structure fire Skyline Cres.. No injuries but extensive damage, fire contained to the involved residence. Thanks for the assist Sidney and North Saanich Fire. pic.twitter.com/SvRrZHh0HU — Central Saanich Fire (@CSaanichFire) March 23, 2020

The fire, which happened in the early evening hours Sunday, saw units from Sidney and North Saanich assist crews from Central Saanich.

Photos from the incident show fire and smoke reaching high into the evening sky, as crews tried and succeed in containing the fire from spreading to other residences in the area.

Central Saanich police joined in the fight against the house fire Sunday night that badly damaged a house on Skyline Crescent in Central Saanich. (Kevin Parks/Submitted)

This picture shows the flames shooting out of the Central Saanich house on Skyline Crescent badly damaged by fire Sunday night. (Kristy-Lynn Johnson/Submitted)