Racers took off at the 2018 Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon. (Victoria Marathon photo)

Sunday road closures planned for 40th Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon

Many downtown roads closed between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon

More than 8,000 people are expected to hit the streets this week for the 40th annual Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon, and along with the runners will be a change in traffic.

While the run begins on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 13, some roads will be closed Saturday night, including Belleville Street between Menzies and Government Streets. This section will stay closed from midnight to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The route for the upcoming Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon (File contributed/ Goodlife Fitness)

Also closed beginning early Sunday morning until the mid-to-late afternoon are Dallas Road between Cook and Douglas Streets, Belleville Street between Government and Douglas, Government Street between Superior and Humboldt Streets, Menzies Street between Belleville and Superior Streets and Belleville between Oswego and Menzies Streets.

ALSO READ: GoodLife marathon helps enrich lives, share stories

There will also be several intersection closures, including at Yates and Douglas Streets, Yates and Blanshard Streets, Cook and Fort Streets, Fairfield Street and Richmond Avenue, and Foul Bay Road at Richardson Street.

For more information about route closures and times, please visit runvictoriamarathon.com.

