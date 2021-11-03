Sunken sailboat off Saanich Peninsula a low risk to pollute, Coast Guard says

The unoccupied boat was reported sinking in Patricia Bay on Oct. 28

A boat seen sinking in Patricia Bay, near the Canadian Coast Guard station in North Saanich. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

An unoccupied sailboat that was seen sinking last week is on the bottom of Patricia Bay, but officials said it presents a low risk to pollute.

A reader called Black Press Media on Oct. 28 to report that the vessel, which she said has been in the bay at least since the summer, appeared to be sinking in the storm.

On Tuesday, a Canadian Coast Guard spokesperson said the approximately 50-foot sailboat is currently sitting aground off the shore west of West Saanich Road, just north of the Institute of Ocean Sciences jetty.

The Coast Guard received information about a sheen in the boat’s area on Monday and a crew found a “non-recoverable sheen” there. An environmental response assessed the vessel and found there’s a low risk of it polluting.

The authority is also working with the owner to help them meet their responsibilities under the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act.

The Coast Guard said it has received reports about many vessels following the recent storms and they will deal with them on a priority basis.

