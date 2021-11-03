A boat seen sinking in Patricia Bay, near the Canadian Coast Guard station in North Saanich. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

A boat seen sinking in Patricia Bay, near the Canadian Coast Guard station in North Saanich. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sunken sailboat off Saanich Peninsula a low risk to pollute, Coast Guard says

The unoccupied boat was reported sinking in Patricia Bay on Oct. 28

An unoccupied sailboat that was seen sinking last week is on the bottom of Patricia Bay, but officials said it presents a low risk to pollute.

A reader called Black Press Media on Oct. 28 to report that the vessel, which she said has been in the bay at least since the summer, appeared to be sinking in the storm.

On Tuesday, a Canadian Coast Guard spokesperson said the approximately 50-foot sailboat is currently sitting aground off the shore west of West Saanich Road, just north of the Institute of Ocean Sciences jetty.

The Coast Guard received information about a sheen in the boat’s area on Monday and a crew found a “non-recoverable sheen” there. An environmental response assessed the vessel and found there’s a low risk of it polluting.

The authority is also working with the owner to help them meet their responsibilities under the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act.

The Coast Guard said it has received reports about many vessels following the recent storms and they will deal with them on a priority basis.

READ: Sailboat sinking in North Saanich’s Patricia Bay

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

derelict boatsSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
Island Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich jail
Next story
Police step up enforcement after fireworks discharged at University of Victoria partygoers

Just Posted

A tug boat cools the hull of the MV Zim Kingston Oct. 24 as crews work to control the ship’s fire. (Courtesy Canadian Coast Guard) A tug boat cools the hull of the MV Zim Kingston Oct. 24 as crews work to control the ship’s fire. (Courtesy Canadian Coast Guard)
Ship that lost 109 containers near Victoria is now stable: operator

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre in Saanich has seen 18 inmates test positive for the virus as of Nov. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich jail

Island Health has announced new COVID-19 exposures at Shoreline Middle School and Quadra Elementary School. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 reported at two more Greater Victoria schools

People hold a banner during a Vancouver march on International Overdose Awareness Day in August. B.C. is urging the federal government to decriminalize possession of personal amounts of illicit drugs as a way to help save lives. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Scope of B.C.’s opioid decriminalization proposal too narrow, says SOLID Outreach Victoria