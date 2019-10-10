Sunny skies ahead for Thursday, risk of frost later on

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high of 12 C and an overnight low of 3 C with the risk of frost.

Friday’s forecast is calling for sunny skies and a high of 14 C an an overnight low of 7 C with increasing cloudiness.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C with an overnight low of 9 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 4 C.