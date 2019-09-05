Sunny skies ahead for Thursday

Thursday will see sunny skies with a high of 25 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 12 C.
Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 12 C.
Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 20 C with cloudy periods and a low of 12 C.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.