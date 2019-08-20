Sunny skies ahead for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at your week

Tuesday's forecast is calling for sunny skies, becoming a mix of sun and cloud later in the morning with a high of 23 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 14 C.

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for sunny skies, becoming a mix of sun and cloud later in the morning with a high of 23 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 14 C.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 21 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 21 C with increasing cloudiness overnight and a low of 13 C.

Friday will be clearing with a high of 21 C with cloudy periods and a low of 13 C.