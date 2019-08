Plus a look ahead at your week

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 26 C and an overnight low of 13 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 26 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

READ ALSO: Victoria marks International Overdose Awareness Day at Centennial Square Aug. 31

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 27 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 27 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

READ ALSO: Twin brother of Pat Bay Highway crash victim says police efforts were misplaced

Friday will be sunny with a high of 27 C and an overnight low of 12 C.