Sunny skies ahead for Wednesday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 11 C with an overnight low of 1 C.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 9 C and a low of 1 C.

READ ALSO: Beat the rush: Give the gift of time to the community this holiday season

Friday will be sunny with a high of 9 C and an overnight low of 3 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 6 C.

READ ALSO: B.C. mom, kids on bike turned away from Tim Hortons drive-thru

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 4 C.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.