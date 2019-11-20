Sunny skies ahead for Wednesday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 11 C with an overnight low of 1 C.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 9 C and a low of 1 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 9 C and an overnight low of 3 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 6 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 4 C.


Most Read