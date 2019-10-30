Sunny skies ahead for Wednesday

Wednesday is expected to be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon with a high of 10 C. Overnight’s forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies with a low of 3 C and a risk of frost.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 10 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 4 C.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 4 C.
Saturday will see sunny skies with a high of 12 C and an overnight low of 6 C.
Sunday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 6 C.
