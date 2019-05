Plus a look ahead at your weekend forecast

Friday will see mainly sunny skies with a high of 22 C with a few clouds rolling in overnight and a low of 11 C. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Happy Friday! The forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies with a high of 22 C with a few clouds rolling in overnight and a low of 11 C.

Saturday is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

Sunday will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C and a low of 11 C.