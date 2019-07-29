Sunny skies and hot weather in Monday’s forecast

Monday’s forecast is calling for sunny skies and a high of 26 C. Overnight will become partly cloudy with a low of 14 C.
Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 13 C.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 15 C.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C. Overnight will see a low of 15 C with some cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers.
Friday is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C.
