Thursday will be sunny and windy, with a high of 7 C and an overnight low of 0 C.

Friday’s forecast is calling for sunny skies, with a high of 5 C and an overnight low of -2 C.

Saturday will be sunny, with a high of 5 C and an overnight low of -1 C.

Sunday will be cloudy, with a high of 5 C and an overnight low of -1 C.

Monday will be sunny, with a high of 7 C and an overnight low of 2 C.



