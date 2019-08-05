The holiday Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 28 C and an overnight low of 14 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Sunny skies for the holiday Monday

Plus a look ahead at your week

The holiday Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 28 C and an overnight low of 14 C.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 28 C and an overnight low of 14 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 14 C with some cloudy periods plus wind.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 C and an overnight low of 13 with some cloudy periods plus wind.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 14 C with some cloudy periods.


