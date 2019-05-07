Sunny with high of 21 C expected for Tuesday

It’s looking like summer is unofficially here with a beautiful week coming up.
Tuesday is going to be a hot one with a high of 21 C and sunny skies with an overnight low of 8 C.
Wednesday will be sunny as well with a high of 22 C with an overnight low of 10 C.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 22 C with an overnight low of 11 C.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 11 C.
