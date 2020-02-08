Sunshine, blue skies return to Greater Victoria

It’s time to swap gumboots for sneakers to make the most of the mild weather in Greater Victoria.
After several days of rain, wind and chilly temperatures, blue skies have returned to the south Island – a stark contrast to last weekend’s heavy rain and flooding.
Environment Canada is calling for sun in the area on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Temperatures are expected to range from a low of 1 C overnight to highs of 8 C.
Clear skies are forecasted to last through Monday night but don’t put your umbrellas away just yet as Greater Victoria’s standard early-spring grey skies are forecasted to return on Tuesday.
Environment Canada predicts a 30 to 60 per cent chance of showers from Feb. 11 to 14.
