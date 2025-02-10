Sunshine Coast crash involving ‘erratic’ driver, closes highway sends 3 to hospital

Crash Saturday afternoon closed the Sunshine Coast Highway overnight

A head-on collision in British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast region has sent three people to hospital with serious injuries and closed a major highway for hours overnight.

Sunshine Coast RCMP say the crash happened at around 3 p.m. Saturday, when police received several reports about an “erratic” driver in Roberts Creek.

Police say a head-on crash was then reported soon after involving two vehicles in the area on the Sunshine Coast Highway, with three people taken to hospital.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the erratic driver heading east on the highway toward Gibsons around the time of the crash or the collision itself to contact police.

Meanwhile, the Sunshine Coast Highway was closed to traffic in both directions until early Sunday morning as police investigated the crash scene.

Roberts Creek is located about 56 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.