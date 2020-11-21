Supercars and classics cruising through Langford today for a cause

Classic cars will be cruising through the West Shore Nov. 21, encouraging people to donate to the Goldstream Food Bank. (Black Press Media file photo)

Check out some cool cars and contribute to a cause.

The West Coast Supercars and Classics will be cruising through the West Shore Saturday afternoon, collecting non-perishables along the way for the Goldstream Food Bank.

The tour will begin at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre at 12:30 p.m. and weave through Metchosin and Langford before ending at the food bank at 1:30 p.m.

People are encouraged to bring their food donations while they watch or take them directly to the food bank at 761 Station Ave. after 1:30 p.m.

A map of the classic cars’ route can be found at googlemaps.com. Organizers emphasize that masks and physical distancing will be required.

