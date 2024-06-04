Support flows in for truck-driving brothers killed in Shuswap collision

Fundraiser to help families with ‘repatriation of their sons’ bodies back to India’

Fundraising goals were quickly met in support of the families of two brothers recently killed in a collision near Sorrento.

Truck drivers Harjeet Singh (28) and Sukhpal Singh (32) were killed when their eastbound semi flipped on Highway 1 after failing to make a right turn, and was struck by a westbound semi around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, May 27.

Police said the driver of the oncoming semi suffered minor injuries.

Both men came to Canada with the hopes of earning and providing for their families, explains Harpreet Kaur Brar, who started the GoFundMe page “Support for families of tragic accident on hwy1.”

“Unfortunately, Harjeet’s and Sukhpal’s tragic passing has left their families without a source of income,” wrote Brar. “In this time of immense grief, both families are in need of our support. They wish to bid farewell to their beloved sons for the last time and require $10,000 - $12 000 each for the repatriation of their sons’ bodies back to India.”

A fundraising goal of $50,000 was set to help “alleviate the financial burden on both families, enabling them to overcome any debts incurred while sending their children to Canada and providing for their families’ futures.” As of June 4, four days after the fundraiser launched, close to $53,000 had been raised.

“We understand no amount of money can lessen the great loss these families have experienced,” commented Brar. “Nevertheless, your generous contributions will provide comfort and assistance to Harjeet’s and Sukhpal’s grieving families during this incredibly challenging time.”

Police asked that anyone who may have witnessed the incident and/or have related dashcam footage to contact the Chase RCMP detachment at 250-679-3221.

Read more: 2 people killed in 2-vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Sorrento

Read more: 1 dead after pickup hits semi on Hwy. 1 west of Salmon Arm