Support given to youth mental health and addictions centre for nothern B.C.

Facility proposed by First Nation gets just over $675,000, opening date, location up in the air

A First Nations leader in northern British Columbia welcomes provincial support for plans to build a regional mental health and addictions centre for youth.

Chief Dolleen Logan of Lheidli T’enneh First Nation, whose traditional territory includes Prince George, said funding of just over $675,000 will help realize the nation’s plans for a regional centre that would offer a range of services.

Premier David Eby had announced the funding Tuesday (Jan. 16) at the University of Northern British Columbia.

“Today is a good day for all of who live in the region (covering) the northern two-thirds of the province,” Logan said. “It’s especially good for future generations, for the youth who are struggling today.”

Logan said the funding is an important first step in a longer process.

“We need to hear from people, who matter the most —communities, Indigenous, non-indigenous, service providers, clinical and research specialists, particularly specialists in delivering the unique needs for diverse population.”

Key details such as the location and opening date of the centre remain uncertain at this stage, but Logan promises a facility that will blend different types of programs and services with prevention, treatment and recovery programs taking many forms.

“We must finds ways to help kids before they fall through the cracks,” she said.

Logan also stressed the importance of geography, noting that the centre will serve British Columbians living across 69 per cent of the provincial landmass, a region also home to almost 60 per cent of B.C.’s Indigenous population.

“The centre needs to recognize and reflect the individuals who live here and the (region’s) unique challenges and opportunities,” Logan said, noting that northern families often face long waiting times and travel distances to access services.

“Speaking as the chief of a First Nation, I want to emphasize that Indigenous youth have so much to contribute,” Logan said. “They just need a little community help. As future stewards of Indigenous identity, they must have unencumbered access to programs, services and support to allow them to overcome the immense challenges resulting from the intergenerational impacts of colonization and assimilation.”

The region’s geography also presents a barrier regardless of ethnicity, she added.

“Wait times to access critical services in the north, like neuro-cognitive assessments, mental health support and substance use treatment are way too long,” she said.

Eby also stressed the geographical and cultural aspects of the proposed centre.

“Young people in northern B.C. in a mental-health or addiction crisis should be able to get care that meets their needs close to home,” he said. “This is especially important for young Indigenous people in the North who need to access culturally appropriate services and supports.”

The consultation process will start in the late spring of 2024 with a final report and proposed service model expected in summer 2024.

The current provincial budget includes just over $171 million to support health initiatives led by Indigenous groups.

