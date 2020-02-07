Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs gathered at Victoria’s City Hall before marching down Douglas Street to the B.C. Legislature on Friday. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs gather at B.C. Legislature

Demonstrations held throughout Greater Victoria in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are out in numbers in Greater Victoria.

Starting at approximately 8 a.m., supporters gathered in Centennial Square outside City Hall before heading down Douglas Street towards the Legislature. Douglas Street was temporarily closed for the march but has since reopened to traffic.

At 10 a.m. a press conference will be held on the steps of the Legislature building.

This comes after at least six people were arrested at a Coastal GasLink protest camp in northern B.C. on Thursday. RCMP began enforcing an injunction order against Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and supporters blocking the liquefied natural gas project that goes through their traditional territory.

More to come.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce injunction at Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs gathered at Victoria’s City Hall before marching down Douglas Street to the B.C. Legislature on Friday. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs gathered at Victoria’s City Hall before marching down Douglas Street to the B.C. Legislature on Friday. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs gathered at Victoria’s City Hall before marching down Douglas Street to the B.C. Legislature on Friday. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion
Next story
Cat found abandoned in 7-Eleven dumpster makes full recovery after anonymous donation

Just Posted

Public hearing will focus on number of unrelated occupants allowed in Saanich

Proposed change would see limit of ‘roommates’ moved from four to six

Strong winds expected to hit Greater Victoria Friday afternoon

Low pressure system approaching south coast of B.C.

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs gather at B.C. Legislature

Demonstrations held throughout Greater Victoria in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Victoria fishing club founder celebrates her 100th birthday

Helen Wells has lived in Victoria for most of her life

‘A lot of taxpayer blood has been spilled’: Tax watchdog supports Johnson Street Bridge project audit

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria applaud AGLC audit

Fashion Fridays: what you need to know when buying jeans

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. man with same first and last name wanted on various charges

John Wilfred John wanted for forcible confinement, assault and threats

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce injunction at Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

Man describes being ‘clobbered’ by mudslide up rural Hope road

Tim Helmer woke to his car spinning in the dark, with debris and water flowing over windshield

Two B.C. visitors test positive for Wuhan coronavirus, now four cases

Man, woman in 30s staying with second patient in Vancouver area

Most Read