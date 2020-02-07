Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs gather at B.C. Legislature

Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are out in numbers in Greater Victoria.
Starting at approximately 8 a.m., supporters gathered in Centennial Square outside City Hall before heading down Douglas Street towards the Legislature. Douglas Street was temporarily closed for the march but has since reopened to traffic.
At 10 a.m. a press conference will be held on the steps of the Legislature building.
This comes after at least six people were arrested at a Coastal GasLink protest camp in northern B.C. on Thursday. RCMP began enforcing an injunction order against Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and supporters blocking the liquefied natural gas project that goes through their traditional territory.
