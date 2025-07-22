Supreme Court denies bail for man accused in woman's overdose death in Nanaimo

Tyler Stephen Elrix faces first-degree murder charge related to Wendy Head's death in 2023

Bail has been denied for one of the people charged in a homicide case of a woman who died of a drug overdose in Nanaimo two years ago.

Tyler Stephen Elrix, who was 41 when charges were laid last October, stands accused of first-degree murder. He was arrested in relation to the death of Wendy Head, 52, in March of 2023. Elrix was before justice David A. Crerar in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo on Tuesday, July 22, seeking a judicial interim release, but the court decided that the accused will remain in prison.

Details of the case from the bail hearing cannot be revealed due to a publication ban.

In a 2023 press release, Nanaimo RCMP stated that information gathered following Head's death led to the determination that her death was a homicide.

Also charged in the incident are Kehar Gary Sangha and Lily Irene Lindbergh, who were 59 and 44, respectively, when charges were laid, according to an October press release from Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. Sangha and Lindbergh each face a charge of counselling to commit murder.

All three people facing charges are from Duncan.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 30, in Nanaimo.