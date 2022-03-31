Maple syrup cans are seen at a sugar shack on February 10, 2017 in Oka, Quebec. Canada’s highest court says one of the men behind the infamous 2012 maple syrup heist in Quebec will have to pay a $9.1-million dollar fine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Maple syrup cans are seen at a sugar shack on February 10, 2017 in Oka, Quebec. Canada’s highest court says one of the men behind the infamous 2012 maple syrup heist in Quebec will have to pay a $9.1-million dollar fine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Supreme Court restores $9.1-million fine for Quebec maple syrup thief

Court says Quebec’s Court of Appeal was wrong to reduce fine to $1 million in 2012 theft

Canada’s highest court says one of the men behind the notorious 2012 maple syrup heist in Quebec will have to pay a $9.1-million fine.

In a unanimous decision today, the Supreme Court of Canada said Richard Vallières must pay a fine equal to the value of the stolen syrup — not just equal to the profit he made from it.

The Supreme Court says Quebec’s Court of Appeal was wrong to reduce his fine to $1 million.

Vallieres was found guilty in 2016 of fraud, trafficking and theft of 9,500 barrels of syrup between 2011 and 2012 from a central Quebec warehouse storing product from the province’s maple syrup producers.

The stolen syrup was worth more than $18 million, but Vallières said during his trial that he had sold it for $10 million and made a $1-million profit.

The Supreme Court says Vallières has 10 years to pay the fine, failing which he will serve six years in prison.

It reduced Vallieres’ $10-million fine by about $830,000, the amount he owed to the federation of syrup producers under a separate court order.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Supreme Court agrees to hear case involving fine for massive maple syrup heist

RELATED: Global maple syrup shortage forces Quebec to release half its strategic reserve

Law and justice

Previous story
Saanich finds compromise on pickleball court situation at Tolmie Park

Just Posted

Spectators had their choice of seats in the sun or the shade while taking in a past performance in the Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park. The TD Victoria International JazzFest will produce shows at the outdoor venue on June 25 and 26. (Black Press Media file photo)
TD Victoria International JazzFest adds Bullen Park, Beacon Hill to venue roster

The Integrated Mobile Crisis Response Team responds to 5,000 to 6,000 calls a year, many from police agencies seeking guidance in mental health and substance use calls. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay police rely on regional health team for mental health response

Laura Davis, president of the Arts and Culture Colwood Society, said the group’s first year was a success, including the installation of this Emily Carr interpretive sign near Royal Bay. Members and staff are looking forward to another year of bringing the community together through art. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Arts and Culture Colwood Society bringing community together through the arts

A cyclist navigates the shoulder in traffic along Oak Bay Avenue in Victoria. The capital city and federal government want to cut transportation emissions by 2030. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria sees local benefits from federal 2030 emissions reduction plan