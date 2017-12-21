Supreme Court upholds dangerous offender provisions in Criminal Code

Ruling comes from Vancouver case where a man pleaded guilty to six offences

The Supreme Court of Canada has affirmed the constitutionality of Criminal Code provisions for declaring someone a dangerous offender who can be held indefinitely.

The 8-1 ruling today comes in the case of Donald Joseph Boutilier, who was declared a dangerous offender and sentenced to an indeterminate prison term.

Boutilier pleaded guilty to six offences arising out of an armed robbery of a drug store and subsequent car chase in Vancouver seven years ago.

He successfully challenged the constitutionality of one provision in the Criminal Code for declaring someone a dangerous offender.

A trial judge found the section to be overly broad because it did not allow an offender’s treatment prospects to be considered at the outset of the process.

However, the judge’s decision was overturned on appeal, and Boutilier took his case to the Supreme Court.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wide range of Greater Victoria residents taking on naloxone training
Next story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement photos released

Just Posted

Eleven-year-old Saanich girl underwent surgery, will be in coma for a week, says family

Leila Bui of Arbutus middle school still sedated at VGH

Woodwynn Farms participants crash MLA’s office

Olsen said politicians can’t overturn ALC decision

Plan ahead for busy holiday travel to and from Victoria

Parking spaces hard to come by at Victoria airport, BC Ferries filling up fast

Driver hits police officer, two other vehicles with stolen car in Esquimalt

Suspect sped away from scene, found quickly in nearby plaza

White Christmas likely for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has release a special weather statement

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Saanich girl hit by vehicle in an induced coma

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui has been sedated at hospital since Wednesday

School bus crashes near Shawnigan Lake

Both drivers were injured, and 12 students on the school bus were unharmed

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Most Read