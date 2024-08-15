Surf park, Nordic spa coming to Bridal Falls near Chilliwack

New 'Reef Club at Bridal Falls Waterpark' set to become the 'first in Canada' when it opens in 2025

Ground has been broken on a new attraction at Bridal Falls Waterpark near Chilliwack that will include a surf park and a Nordic spa.

Ground has been broken on a new attraction at Bridal Falls Waterpark near Chilliwack that will include a surf park and a Nordic spa.

The first phase of a new attraction bringing a surf park and Nordic spa to Bridal Falls Waterpark is set to open in 2025.

'The Reef Club at Bridal Falls' will bolster the recreational infrastructure in the region, with investment by Bridal Falls Waterpark and North Vancouver-based Ka’ana Wave Company.

They plan "to install Canada’s first surf park and Nordic spa" at the waterpark with patented wave-creating technology that they developed, according to Jamie Watson, founder and CEO of Ka’ana Wave Co.

The mashup of water sports and winter spa is what will make it a four-season destination, and the first of its kind in Canada.

"Surf and spa attract different people at different times of year," Watson said. "The surf pool is an active, outdoor water sports experience for surfing, whitewater kayaking, swim training, and play."

Adding hot tubs and saunas will complement the water sports, especially in the cold winter months, and provide a new experience for a broader demographic that is just looking to relax and unwind.

Year-round options will set it apart.

“Bridal Falls is a bustling tourist destination in the summer months but it lacks the amenities to attract four-season activity," said Don Sharpe, VP of Operations at the Bridal Falls Waterpark, Camperland RV Resorts, and Manning Park Resort.

The site is located between Chilliwack and Hope.

Ka’ana Wave Co’s "CM7-Surf pool" technology was launched at a "pop-up" surf park in Britannia Beach in 2022, which showed great promise.

But the Reef Club at Bridal Falls Waterpark will be the first of its kind in Canada, Watson underlined.

"We designed for surfing, but it was great to see the creativity, how people used the pool in addition to surf. Kids had a blast just playing around in the currents.”

For programming, proponents say there will be time blocked off for beginner, intermediate, and advanced surf, kayak, and swim training sessions, as well as the chance to book the facility for private groups and events.

Kevin Demers, owner of the water park property as well as Camperland RV Resorts and Manning Park Resort, said he sees the surf park dovetailing nicely with objectives of the FVRD Official Community Plan, which include supporting business opportunities for Bridal Falls, and to enhance and build on existing tourist recreation infrastructure.

"It’s important for us that we help contribute to this community plan and we are extremely excited to add this complementary new element at the Bridal Falls Waterpark, since the park has been an iconic attraction at Bridal Falls for over 40 years," Demers said.

The venue is now undergoing permitting with Fraser Valley Regional District and Fraser Health officials, Watson added, with the first phase targeted to open in Spring 2025.

The surf park will be owned by Ka’ana Wave Company, and run by Select Contracts – an industry leader in design, development, and operations for recreation facilities worldwide – on lands leased from the Bridal Falls Waterpark.

Once it's up and running, anyone who wants to pop in to see how the surf pool works, will be able to do so.

“The public access patio was added for people to come check out the venue, have a bite, snap a photo. It can build their confidence that sports like surfing and whitewater kayaking are attainable," said Watson.

“The thought of surfing can be intimidating but that changes pretty quickly when you see other people having fun.”

For more details reach out to marketing@kaanawaveco.com