Surfer missing in Port Renfrew

He was last seen entering the water at the North End of Pacheedaht beach

Sooke RCMP are asking for the public’s help after recovering a surfboard that belongs to a surfer who went missing in Port Renfrew on May 8.

Jonah Mayhue was last seen entering the water at the North End of Pacheedaht beach at approximately 11 a.m. on May 8. The 29-year-old Sooke resident was wearing light coloured board shorts and carrying a surfboard.

Police have recovered the surfboard but Mayhue has not been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sooke RCMP at 250 642 5241.