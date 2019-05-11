Surfer missing in Port Renfrew

He was last seen entering the water at the North End of Pacheedaht beach

Sooke RCMP are asking for the public’s help after recovering a surfboard that belongs to a surfer who went missing in Port Renfrew on May 8.

Jonah Mayhue was last seen entering the water at the North End of Pacheedaht beach at approximately 11 a.m. on May 8. The 29-year-old Sooke resident was wearing light coloured board shorts and carrying a surfboard.

ALSO READ: Conservation groups discover ancient old-growth forest near Port Renfrew

Police have recovered the surfboard but Mayhue has not been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sooke RCMP at 250 642 5241.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.
Next story
Police ram stolen van, arrest suspect at gunpoint on Vancouver Island highway

Just Posted

Ontario woman says missing caretaker in downtown Victoria fire is her stepson

Audrey Draeger said she has not been in contact with Michael Draeger since 2016

Westhills Stadium filled with red and white as Canadian Women’s Rugby Sevens take the pitch

Canada beats Brazil and Ireland Saturday afternoon

Fire breaks out a block away from rubble of Plaza Hotel

Less than a week after the fire on Pandora, another one burns in downtown Victoria

Langford’s Axe and Barrel brews its way to gold

King Kolsch wins top prize at Canadian Brewing Awards

UPDATE: One dead, two in serious condition after ‘violent struggle’ at Brentwood Bay home

Central Saanich police officers and the Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit are on scene at the home

Soup fundraiser for Esquimalt fire victims good for the heart and soul

‘They came because they chose to make this that kind of community’

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Police ram stolen van, arrest suspect at gunpoint on Vancouver Island highway

Officers make arrest with guns drawn at Nanaimo Parkway and Mostar Road

B.C. SPCA reminds public to travel safely with pets this summer

“We recommend that pets are kept inside the vehicle in a secured crate or restrained with a dog seatbelt.”

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

1 in 500,000 chance: Alberta couple welcomes third set of twins

A Red Deer couple is thrilled to welcome their third set of twins

‘It’s tragic’: Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Society looking for Abbotsford homeless man who saved injured eagle found on highway

OWL Rehab Society looking to reunite man with eagle if it is ultimately able to fly again

The many hats of a B.C. conservation officer

Not just the “bear police,” conservation officers have similar authority to RCMP

Most Read