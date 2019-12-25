Instagram of Surfing Santas

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

Who needs a sleigh when you’ve got a surf board?

Some 600 surfers dressed as Santa chose surfboards instead of sleighs on Tuesday during an annual Christmas Eve surfing fundraiser in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Almost 10,000 spectators also turned out for the 10th Annual Surfing Santas event along Florida’s Space Coast.

The surfing fundraiser raised $40,000 for the Florida Surf Museum and a non-profit that helps people with cancer.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

READ MORE: B.C. students build special sled to get classmate into the Christmas spirit

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Santa sightings haven’t delayed BC Ferries Christmas Day sailings
Next story
Meet the Greater Victoria workers holding down the fort on Christmas Day

Just Posted

Meet the Greater Victoria workers holding down the fort on Christmas Day

Local servers, first responders, taxi drivers and more come into work

Santa sightings haven’t delayed BC Ferries Christmas Day sailings

All sailings on time, less than 70 per cent full

Climate change, addictions rise in priority for Greater Victoria in 2020

Victoria Foundation sticks to long-term goals

COLUMN: Good business key to a great community: The Chamber

Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce CEO Catherine Holt shares her thoughts on 2019

Saanich’s top stories of 2019

These are the stories that resonated most with our online readers

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

Put your knowledge of the holiday to the test with these 20 questions

POLL: Will you be going out on New Year’s Eve?

As the clock winds down on another year, Greater Victoria residents prepare… Continue reading

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

Two more earthquakes off north coast of Vancouver Island Christmas Eve, Christmas morning

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

VIDEO: Police warning public about holiday traffic leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 24

Aerial spraying planned to prevent gyspy moth problem at Lake Cowichan

Invasive insects can travel widely, and cause significant damage: province

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

VIDEO: B.C. students build special sled to get classmate into the Christmas spirit

Todd St. Pierre has mobility issues, but the sled helped him go on a class hike

The NBA’s showcase day – Christmas – has arrived

The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas

Most Read