Surfing social media costs driver $500

VicPD nabs driver on the phone at red light

A tap on the window cost a driver $500 in Victoria.

VicPD officers reminding drivers to use better judgement after a driver was ticketed for checking a social media account while driving.

Officers were on routine patrol on Saturday night (Jan. 13) when they saw the glow of an electronic device while a driver was stopped at a red light, according to Victoria police.

The officers, who were driving a fully marked police car, stopped next to the vehicle of the offending motorist. One of the officers got out of the vehicle and tapped on the window. The officer noticed that the driver was surfing a popular social media platform.

The driver was issued a ticket for using an electronic device while driving (his third in three years) and a no seatbelt ticket.

 

