Surrey only hospital in B.C. recognized internationally for surgical care

Surrey Memorial Hospital the only one in B.C. recognized by American College of Surgeons

Surrey Memorial Hospital has been recognized internationally for its surgical care.

Surrey Memorial Hospital has participated in the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP) since 2006. The hospitals in the program must track the outcomes of surgeries, which are then analyzed by the American College of Surgeons, with their reports sent back to the hospitals.

"The program focuses on reducing surgical complications and enhancing patient outcomes through a data-driven, evidence-based approach," reads a Fraser Health release.

The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program recognized Surrey Memorial Hospital for achieving a meritorious composite score in the "all cases" and "high-risk" categories.

Dr. Chuck Wen, a thoracic surgeon at Surrey Memorial and its NSQIP surgeon champion, said in a Fraser Health news release that, "Being part of the surgical team, whose work has gotten our site recognized as a meritorious hospital, is an unexplainable feeling and reminder that every piece of data we collect represents a life we've touched.

"By our collective commitment to quality and patient safety, we're not just improving numbers but honouring our patients' trust," he said.

Surrey Memorial Hospital was one of 77 recognized, out of 609 eligible hospitals, and the only hospital in B.C.

"The NSQIP Meritorious Award is a testament to the outstanding teamwork at Surrey Memorial Hospital, where surgeons, nurses, allied health professionals, and support staff collaborate to drive continuous improvement in surgical care," says Lesli Matheson Jennings, executive director for clinical quality and strategic priorities. "We are incredibly proud of our teams advancing surgical care at Surrey Memorial Hospital, which is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and enriching the patient experience."

Dr. Clifford Y. Ko, director of the ACS division of research and optimal patient care, commended all the hospitals for participating.

“They have committed to using high-quality data to improve the surgical care of their patients," he said. "The Meritorious hospitals go a step further — not only do they use the data effectively, they also have the results to prove they are achieving optimal patient outcomes,” Yo said in a news release.