City hall kept out of loop on extending RCMP stay in Surrey, mayor says

'Apparent willingness to exclude the City from involvement is troubling,' mayor tells public safety minister

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke says the provincial government has kept city hall out of the loop when ministry staff asked their federal counterparts to extend the RCMP's presence in Surrey for a third year to provide temporary transitional support to the Surrey Police Service.

The Surrey RCMP was replaced by the SPS as the city's police of jurisdiction on Nov. 29, 2024 but is still helping to police Surrey as the BC RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit as the SPS builds up its ranks, with the transition expected to be completed in 2026/27.

"We are concerned that the Province has taken this step without first consulting with the City, thereby denying us the opportunity to provide input," Locke wrote in a letter to Public Safety Minister Garry Begg, NDP MLA for Surrey-Guildford, on June 19.

"This decision to act unilaterally and apparent willingness to exclude the City from involvement is troubling, given the Province’s stated

expectation that the City is responsible for, and so must pay for, the financial consequences of Provincial decisions," Locke wrote Begg.

Neither could be immediately reached for comment.

In her letter, Locke told Begg "the evident need to revisit this territory is disappointing.

"In any event, and specifically regarding the RCMP’s potential presence in Surrey for an additional year, we request that the Province does not enter into any agreement without involving the City first," she wrote, adding "at minimum" the City of Surrey should be consulted on the terms of "any such agreement, including the number of RCMP police officers to be stationed in Surrey."

She also noted that since January council has made repeated requests that senior representatives of the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General appear before council in public "to provide an update on provincial public safety plans for our community" but city hall has not received commitment as requested.

"The lack of response is especially concerning given the urgent public safety issues in Surrey that we are confronting," Locke added. There is one more regular council meeting, on July 28, before the summer break. The next meeting after that is scheduled for Sept. 15.