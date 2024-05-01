Surrey man charged in one White Rock stabbing

Dimitri Nelson Hyacinth charged in relation to April 21 aggravated assault

A Surrey man has been charged with aggravated assault in relation to a recent stabbing in White Rock.

Dimitri Nelson Hyacinth, 27, was arrested by Integrated Homicide Investigation Team with assistance from emergency response officers on Monday (April 29), in relation to two recent attacks on the city’s waterfront.

Hyacinth was charged Tuesday (April 30) in relation to the first stabbing incident, which happened on Sunday, April 21, along the White Rock waterfront promenade east of the pier. Jatinder Singh, 28, survived, but required medical treatment.

According to an IHIT release, investigators arrested Hyacinth in relation to the second stabbing on April 23, which claimed the life of 26-year-old Kulwinder Singh Sohi, and, as investigative efforts advanced, Hyacinth was charged in relation to the aggravated assault of Jatinder Singh on April 21.

No charges have yet been announced in connection with the second, fatal stabbing.

“This is a dynamic and ongoing case. The investigation into the homicide of Mr. Sohi remains active,” IHIT Sgt. Sergeant Timothy Pierotti said in the release.

“We’re thankful for the collaborative work being done by the IHIT investigators along with the White Rock RCMP.”

IHIT is still asking that any witnesses or anyone who was in the area of the White Rock promenade, east of the White Rock pier near the parking lot adjacent to the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles (Pa-Kwach-Tun) Memorial Plaza or driving on Marine Drive on April 23 between 8-10 p.m., with dash cameras or anyone who may have information regarding the homicide to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca