Surrey man charged in triple shooting in NWT, arrested in Kelowna

March 15 incident killed one person and injured two others
Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative
Northwest Territories RCMP say Krystian Cogswell has been arrested in Kelowna, B.C. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault in relation to a Fort Providence shooting that left one person dead and two seriously injured. Photo courtesy of RCMP

RCMP say they've apprehended a suspect in a March 15 Fort Providence triple-shooting that left one person dead and two others with serious injuries.

On May 15, the Kelowna Emergency Response team acted on a search warrant issued by the Surrey Police Service when they came across the suspect at a residence in the community.

Krystian Cogswell, 22, was taken into custody and is being transported back to the Northwest Territories.

"The Northwest Territories RCMP Major Crimes Unit extends their thanks to the Surrey Police Service and our partners in Kelowna for their assistance in this matter," stated Northwest Territories RCMP media relations officer Const. Josh Seaward.

Cogswell, of Surrey, B.C. is charged with murder and aggravated assault. His court date was not announced as of midday May 20.

