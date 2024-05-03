Surrey man charged with murder in second White Rock stabbing

Dimitri Nelson Hyacinth appeared in Surrey provincial court Friday

A Surrey man now faces a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of Kulwinder Singh Sohi on the White Rock promenade April 23.

Dimitri Nelson Hyacinth, 27, appeared in Surrey provincial court on Friday (May 3).

Hyacinth has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Sohi after the second of two stabbings that shook White Rock last week. The Surrey man was previously charged with aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing attack on Jatinder Singh two days earlier, on Sunday, April 21.

READ MORE: ‘Devastated’ community reacts to 2 stabbings, 1 fatal, in White Rock

READ MORE: Support offered in wake of White Rock stabbings

Hyacinth is in custody, and his next court appearance is set for May 23.

“These events have had a significant impact on a community,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a press release. “I hope that today’s announcement provides a further sense of relief to those who frequent the White Rock promenade.”

IHIT continues to investigate in partnership with White Rock RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and Integrated Forensic Identification Services.

IHIT is calling for any potential witnesses or those with information about the stabbing to contact its information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.