Surrey man convicted of drug trafficking, police obstruction in Campbell River

A Surrey man has been convicted in Campbell River courts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and obstructing a police officer.

Parmvir Dhaliwal, 24, was found guilty of possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking on Feb. 12, as well as one count of obstructing a police officer, according to a Feb. 19 media release. Police say his conviction follows an incident on November 16, 2022, when Campbell River RCMP arrested Dhaliwal and an accomplice outside the Duncan Bay store after a brief police investigation.

When he was arrested, police discovered 46 individual packages of fentanyl and cocaine, along with $305 in cash, states the release. Dhaliwal initially refused to provide his identity, and further investigation revealed he had outstanding warrants for an unrelated criminal matter.

Dhaliwal is set to be sentenced at a later date.

