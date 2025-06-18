 Skip to content
Surrey man dead after being struck by vehicle, driver leaves scene outside Oliver

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 15
Jordy Cunningham
(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

A collision in the South Okanagan on Father's Day has led to the death of one man.

According to a media release from B.C. Highway Patrol, Oliver RCMP received calls of a crash involving a pedestrian Sunday, June 15 around 4:20 p.m. The incident happened near Cassini Cellars Winery, about six kilometres south of Oliver, on the side of road, southbound on Highway 97.

While officers and emergency services attended, the pedestrian, a 22-year-old man from Surrey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle "failed to remain at the scene", according to the release. The incident is currently under investigation.

BC Highway Patrol is asking for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to reach out at 250-499-2250. Mounties are also asking the individual(s) responsible to step forward. 

 

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
Read more

