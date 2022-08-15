A man is presumed drowned after falling into the water at the downtown Kelowna marina Saturday evening. (Facebook)

A man is presumed drowned after falling into the water at the downtown Kelowna marina Saturday evening. (Facebook)

Surrey man who fatally drowned in Kelowna marina recovered

The young man fell into the water on the evening of Aug. 13

The RCMP has recovered the body of a young Surrey man who drowned in the Kelowna Marina of Okanagan Lake.

At 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 13, Kelowna RCMP responded to a call for a man who fell into the water at the marina gas bar and did not resurface.

Kelowna officers, COSAR and the Kelowna Fire Department were on scene all evening searching for the man.

More to come.

READ MORE: Young Surrey man drowning victim in Kelowna

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Victoria police investigating sudden death
Next story
Most land on Langley City SkyTrain route already bought by developers: realtor

Just Posted

A fishing boat with thousands of litres of fuel onboard sank between Greater Victoria and Washington state on Aug. 13. A sheen spanning more than three kilometres was reported to have entered Canadian waters by that evening. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific West Coast district/ Twitter)
Sunken fishing boat causes oil spill that spread to Greater Victoria waters

A garage fire at a Wedgepoint Terrace home was quickly extinguished on Aug. 15. (Saanich Fire Department/Twitter)
Early-morning garage fire quickly extinguished at Saanich home

An altercation between an on-shore angler and another man led to the first man being seriously injured, Sooke RCMP say. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
RCMP investigating after Victoria man injured in attack on Sooke beach

Firefighters carry the helmet and uniform of Forrest Owens into the RCMP Barn at the Saanich Fairgrounds. Some 800 people joined the memorial service Sunday. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Central Saanich remembers former assistant fire chief Forrest Owens at Saanich Fairgrounds